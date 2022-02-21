Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

