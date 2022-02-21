Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.92), with a volume of 17586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.25 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

