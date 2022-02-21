Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.92), with a volume of 17586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.25 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

