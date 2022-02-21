Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.37. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $917.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.