Globus Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $21,817,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,860,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
