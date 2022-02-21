Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Globus Medical by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

