goeasy Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$114.58 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$163.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.77.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

