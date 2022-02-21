GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $172,064.28 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $172,064.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010372 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.