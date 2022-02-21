Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $62,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 358,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

