Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 109,972 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,972 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of A10 Networks worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATEN opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

