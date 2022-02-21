Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,660 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.