Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 86,893 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 791.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 875,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 804,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.