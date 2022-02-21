Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 147,159 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Signify Health worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

