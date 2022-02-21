Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 309,288 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of PlayAGS worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 656.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

