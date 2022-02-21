Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 341,999 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Titan International worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 108.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

