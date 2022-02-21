Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Daily Journal worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Daily Journal by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Daily Journal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Daily Journal stock opened at $336.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $415.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

