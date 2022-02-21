Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

