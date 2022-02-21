Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SpartanNash worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SPTN opened at $26.96 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

