Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,190 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Franchise Group worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

