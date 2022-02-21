Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842,763 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

