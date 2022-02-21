Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,838,000 after buying an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

