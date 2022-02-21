Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 974.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Niu Technologies worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Niu Technologies by 53.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.