Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 123,967 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Harmonic worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 301,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a PE ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

