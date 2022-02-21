Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 279,959 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Select Energy Services worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.