Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 49,468 Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.