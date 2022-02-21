Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,088 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Yatsen worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

YSG opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.