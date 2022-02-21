Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,267 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

