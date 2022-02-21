Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,717 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

