Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 181,374 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Qudian worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qudian by 49.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Qudian by 585.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE QD opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $230.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

