Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 73,853 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,853 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Lands’ End worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.