Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Veritex worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

