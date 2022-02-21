Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 315,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 359,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

FOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

