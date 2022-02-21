GoodRx (GDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $54.68.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

