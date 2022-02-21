Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

