Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $837,987.03 and approximately $658.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

