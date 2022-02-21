GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10,663.79 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $10,663.79 and $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,104,390 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

