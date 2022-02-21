Greenbrook TMS Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
