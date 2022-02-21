Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
