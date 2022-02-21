Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.30

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €26.30 ($29.89) and last traded at €26.50 ($30.11), with a volume of 46189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.65 ($31.42).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLJ shares. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Grenke in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Grenke alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.