Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.30

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €26.30 ($29.89) and last traded at €26.50 ($30.11), with a volume of 46189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.65 ($31.42).
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLJ shares. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Grenke in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
