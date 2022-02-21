Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.13

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.34 or 0.06899831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00278266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.20 or 0.00763759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00395308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00219138 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,546,560 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

