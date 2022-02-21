Growth DeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,852.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.74 or 0.00039858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $45,852.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

