Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Shares Up 6.3%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Grupo Lala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

