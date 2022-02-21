Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Shares Up 6.3%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
Grupo Lala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Lala (GRPBF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.