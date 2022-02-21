Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

