Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE CBRE opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

