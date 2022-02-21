Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $75.30 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

