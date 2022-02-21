Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,076,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $298.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.74.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

