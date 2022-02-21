GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, GXChain has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $99.41 million and $12.36 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,804,857 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

