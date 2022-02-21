GYEN Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and $360,017.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

