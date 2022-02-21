H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce sales of $817.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $801.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

