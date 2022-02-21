HaloDAO (RNBW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,472.01

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $148,472.01 and approximately $43,908.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.78 or 0.06925455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,175.73 or 1.00191671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051270 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

