Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.